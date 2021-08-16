City and County of Honolulu releases schedule for Hawaii’s Statehood Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Statehood Day, or Admission Day, commemorates Hawaii’s admission as a state on August 21, 1959. The City and County of Honolulu will observe the holiday on Friday, Aug. 20.
Below is the holiday schedule for City operations:
- Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information, as well as rider guidelines.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Click here for information.
- Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.
- Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.
- The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Click here for information.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Click here for information.
- People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
- Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. Click here to see the list.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.