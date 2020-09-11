City and County of Honolulu holds virtual remembrance ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In lieu of traditional ceremonies, the City and County of Honolulu held a virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Hosted by Executive Director Misty Kelaʻi of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, the video will be posted online and on City and County social media accounts. The video features the directors of first responder and emergency management departments presenting lei to the “Eternal Flame” monument fronting Honolulu Hale. The virtual ceremony is closed with a speech by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

“After 19 years, September 11th remains etched in our nation’s collective memory. We will never forget,” said Mayor Caldwell. “We came together then and we can come together now as a people united in a common purpose to honor those whose lives were lost, and the spirit of those who ran to danger to protect others.”

At least nine victims had Hawaii ties:

· Christine Snyder, 32

· David Laychak, 40

· Georgine Corrigan, 56

· Heather Malia Ho, 32

· Richard Keane, 54

· Maile Hale, 26

· Michael Collins, 38

· Patricia Colodner, 39

· Richard, Y.C. Lee, 34

The “Eternal Flame” monument is a three-sided obelisk, it stands at about 6 feet tall and 28 inches wide. Two three-inch wide vertical gray strips are set into the front of the black tower. They represent the twin towers of the World Trade Center that were destroyed on that date.

