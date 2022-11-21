HONOLULU (KHON2) — County officials on O’ahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Thursday, Nov. 24.

What is open and closed on O’ahu:

On O’ahu, the following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Closures on Hawai’i Island:

Transfer stations

Recycling centers

Landfills

West Hawai‘i Organics Facility

Hilo Reload Station

HI-5 redemption centers at County facilities

Reuse Centers

Hawai’i Island officials ask that residents and visitors not litter or illegally dump any materials at the transfer stations and recycling centers as these are closed for Thanksgiving.

All services will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.