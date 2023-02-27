HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill introduced by Representative Sonny Ganaden would allow for law enforcement officers discretion, to issue citations instead of making an arrest for misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor offenses.

“This has been practice since COVID, so we have some good lessons from what worked and what didn’t work during the pandemic with minor small property level crimes, traffic offenses and you can basically give a citation and people tend to show up,” said Rep. Sonny Ganaden, (D) Kalihi, Kalihi Kai, Ke’ehi Lagoon, Hickam Village.

Honolulu Police Chief, Joe Logan, supports the measure when it comes to giving officers discretion for low-level offenses.

“Usually non-violent incidents or offenses that we can cite instead of arrest and take the officer off the streets,” said Logan. “The officer would have more time to be spending on the road helping his fellow officers out with whatever else is going on.”

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office opposes the measure, citing concerns for public safety.

“Let’s say somebody is a serial thief and they’re caught felony shoplifting, but they can present very well and maybe convince the officer to give him a citation and then they’ll go right to the next store and steal from them,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecutor.

The bill would also create a 48-hour grace period after a missed initial court appearance before a bench warrant is issued.

“Around 29% of people nationwide are in custody pretrial not because they’re a danger to themselves or others, but because they miss a court date,” said Rep. Ganaden.

Supporters of the bill add that this would help fix the overcrowding at jails on Hawaii Island, Oahu and Maui County. According to the Department of Public Safety, as of Feb. 20, the Hawaii Community Correctional Center is at 140% capacity, the Oahu Community Correctional Center is at 111% capacity, and the Maui Community Correctional Center is at 106% capacity.

“Most of the detainees in these jails are pretrial detainees and they’re not people who have been convicted of criminal offenses who are then paying their debt to society,” said Scott Greenwood, ACLU of Hawaii Executive Director.

Rep. Ganaden adds, this bill wouldn’t change existing laws that require arrests for violent crimes.

Bill HB1336 will be heard on Tuesday during the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee hearing.