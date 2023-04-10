HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Outrigger Resorts & Hotels and Cirque du Soleil have partnered up to bring a show exclusive to Hawaii.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi along with Outrigger officials made the announcement on Monday evening.

The mayor promised the type of world-class entertainment Cirque du Soleil is known for — with an emphasis on celebrating Hawaii’s culture.

Outrigger said they anticipate an opening show in late 2024 in a renovated 800-seat theater at their Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel.

According to Outrigger, they will transform the 20,000 square feet showroom venue to create what they call a state-of-the-art audio-visual system. Plans for the transformation are in the process of being submitted.

“This collaboration with Cirque was years in the making and perfectly aligns with Outrigger’s brand elevation strategy, which includes a promise to provide authentic live music and signature experiences in renowned beach locations,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group.

And now this won’t be just a one or two-day performance, it’s a multi-year resident show, according to Outrigger.

“We look forward to having a new home in Hawaii and drawing on the rich culture of the island s as inspiration for the show,” said Eric Grilly, Cirque du Soleil president of resident and affiliate shows.

The last time Cirque du Soleil was in Hawaii was in 2012 for the 10-day production of its Quidam stage show.