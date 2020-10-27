Circa Resort and Casino to open in Las Vegas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Circa Resort and Casino is just hours away from opening in downtown Las Vegas.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The casino is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories