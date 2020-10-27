Circa Resort and Casino to open in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Circa Resort and Casino is just hours away from opening in downtown Las Vegas.
The casino is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m.
