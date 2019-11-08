HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says Christopher Deedy can be re-tried but only for assault.

Past trials on murder and manslaughter, over the killing of Kollin Elderts, ended in a hung jury, an acquittal and a deadlock.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments from both sides late October 2019, on whether prosecutors could make another run at a trial. This was after a federal judge in Hawaii said no to a third chance, and prosecutors appealed to the higher court.

On November 7, the appeals court out of California ruled and said, “Because there was a hung jury on the assault charges at the second trial, the state may retry (Deedy) again for first- and second-degree assault.”

They cannot have a do-over on murder or manslaughter though.

Always Investigating asked the prosecutor’s office if they will be pursuing charges again and have not yet heard back. Recently they had told Always Investigating, “This case involves the unjustified killing of Kollin Elderts, a young Hawaii man. It is our moral and ethical obligation to pursue all legal remedies.”

All of the stems from the November 5, 2011 incident in which Deedy, a U.S. State Department Special Agent in town for the APEC event, and Elderts got into an altercation at a Waikiki McDonald’s.

It turned fatal — when Deedy fired his gun at Elderts. Deedy called it self defense.

Deedy’s attorney told Always Investigating:

“Today’s ruling brings us one step closer to ending this corrupt effort on the part of the prosecutors to win at all costs in this case. The prosecutors have said over and over assault does not apply…We will take whatever steps necessary to prevent a third trial.” Thomas Otake, Christopher Deedy’s attorney

We’ll continue to follow up on whether and when prosecutors re-file assault charges, and if either party will further appeal the ninth circuit’s ruling.