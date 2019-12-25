Christmas wonderland in a Pauoa house

HONOLULU (KHON2)

There are those who love Christmas, and then there are those who really love Christmas.

A family in Pauoa continues an annual tradition of decorating their home, inside and out, with Christmas light, trees, villages and more.

They have been allowing family, friends, and friends of friends to swing by and see the wonderland decorations that go through every bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living rooms, staircase, garage and around the yard.

The word is passed only through word of mouth.