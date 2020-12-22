“Christmas Star” lights up Hawaii’s night sky

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday night, observers in the state – and around the world – witnessed the special “Christmas Star” that lit up the night sky.

Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to one another than they have in 800 years creating a rare sight to see.

The Mauna Kea Observatories gathered a stellar collection of images of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

East Asian Observatory Images

Canada-France-Hawaiʻi Telescope Images

Mary Beth Laychak, Strategic Communications director at the Canada-France-Hawai‘i Telescope, released the following statement: