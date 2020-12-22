“Christmas Star” lights up Hawaii’s night sky

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday night, observers in the state – and around the world – witnessed the special “Christmas Star” that lit up the night sky.
Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to one another than they have in 800 years creating a rare sight to see.
The Mauna Kea Observatories gathered a stellar collection of images of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Mary Beth Laychak, Strategic Communications director at the Canada-France-Hawai‘i Telescope, released the following statement:
“This was an incredible opportunity for skywatchers worldwide to witness an astronomical event that hasn’t occurred at night for all to see in nearly 800 years. Everyone who looked up, with a telescope or their naked eye, shared that experience with millions of people around the world who were doing the exact same thing at the exact same time.”Mary Beth Laychak, Strategic Communications director at the Canada-France-Hawai‘i Telescope