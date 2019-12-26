Christmas spirit alive at grocery stores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the majority of businesses were closed on Christmas, one still open was Don Quijote on Kaheka Street.

We found lots of people doing some last minute grocery shopping.

There were even some tourists who were just trying to get out of the rain.

But people we spoke to said the weather did not dampen their spirits.



“Yes. Yes. Well it was a bit windy outside,” said Gregg Stentuist. “So we figured let’s see what’s available for inside shopping, and then we’ll go back out a little bit later. Just being together with family. We brought three different families over to the islands for Christmas this year so its a great opportunity to be here. Share the love.”

“So now is the time to get together and sit down face to face and enjoy your meal whatever that is,” said Waikiki resident George Kaneshige. “That’s the main thing you know. then tomorrow comes. everyone is back to their own habits routines.”

If you still need some groceries, the Don Quijote on Kaheka Street will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Day.