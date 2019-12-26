Christmas spirit shines over stormy weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to poor weather conditions across Oahu, thousands of people were forced to change their Christmas plans. However, the spirit of Christmas was enough to keep many residents smiling through the wet and gloomy Christmas day.

Across Oahu, residents saw roofs blown off buildings, flooding, and many downed trees and power lines.

In Kakaako, a moped was crushed by a downed power pole.

In Haleiwa, there were downed trees in shopping centers.

However, it was the windward side that was hit the hardest.

A downed pole fell on a new car at Servco Windward. In Waimanalo, the roof blew off the building at the Makai Research Pier.

Thousands from Waimanalo to Kaneohe were without power for most of the day.

In Kailua, thousands were without power since 4 a.m.

“I woke up to no power and our smoke alarms going off,” said Kailua resident Cheryl Chiu. “We tried to disable those in the dark and it’s about 1 p.m., and still no power. It looks like a tropical storm out there. I was totally not prepared for this.”

Chiu told KHON2 that she flew in from Thailand on Christmas Eve and was unable to make it to the grocery store before the storm.

She said she made Spam and eggs for Christmas breakfast on her outdoor grill.

“This is probably one of my worst Christmas’ ever because of the storm, we have no power, we have no food in the house and then my other son is not here to spend Christmas with us,” Chiu said.

Nearly four blocks away from Chiu’s home, a mountain apple tree fell on top of Ana Chew’s two cars.

“I woke up to my neighbors saying, ‘Ana and Steve, wake up the car! The tree fell on the car!’ I was like am I dreaming?” Chew said while laughing.

Although her two of her cars were damaged, it didn’t ruin her Christmas.

“It’s still a merry Christmas,” she said. “We’re all good, we’re all healthy, and we still have a house so I’m okay.”

As Cheryl Chiu was discussing what she was going to do for dinner with no power—her smoke alarms went off and her Christmas tree lit up.

“We have power! We have power!” Chiu said. “It’s a Christmas miracle!”

Power came back on for some Kailua residents around 1:30 p.m.

According to HECO’s power outage map, thousands of Oahu residents are still without as of 6:15 p.m.