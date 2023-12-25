HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas Lane has been a neighborhood tradition in Ewa Beach for years. You and your family can still make it a Christmas Day event before the decorations start coming down.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We just do it for the kids and everyone just comes by, give us the thank you because they really look forward to it… they say each year it gets better and better,” said Lynn Pascua, an Ewa Beach resident of over 20 years.

Christmas Lane is a holiday hot spot where families come to see homes decked out with lights, decorations and all things festive.

“We do it because we want to show the other neighbors love,” stated Ewa Beach resident, Jayden Vea De Vera. “It’s just really fun around here. Very bright and very merry.”

Vea De Vera said on most nights, his side of the neighborhood experiences a lot of traffic from viewers.

Neighbors in Ewa Beach have been bringing communities across the island together every Christmas.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“We just want to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and also a very happy New Year and a very prosperous 2024,” said Pascua.