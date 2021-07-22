Christmas in Hawaii may be affected due to tree loss in Oregon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recent heat wave in Oregon may affect Christmas in Hawaii due to the loss of Christmas trees.

Jacob Hemphill, a Christmas tree farmer in Oregon City, estimated a loss of over 100,000 dollars worth of Christmas trees.

This loss may affect Hawaii because the state receives many of its trees from Oregon.

“We’re in, you know, Christmas tree country and that’s — we just roll with the punches, you know. We got good years. We got bad years,” said Hemphill. “We plant the trees. They die. We replant the trees. Sometimes they die again. You replant em again. That’s all you can do. When you’re farming, you just do what you gotta do to keep going.”

The heat wave has caused temperatures in the Portland area to reach up to 115 degrees.