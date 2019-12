HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your plans include some last-minute shopping on Christmas eve, you’re in luck.

Many stores will be open.

Ala Moana and Kahala Mall will be open from 8 to 6 on Christmas Eve.

Pearlridge 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ka Makana Alii, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Target is open till midnight Dec. 23, then reopens at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Ross is open until 1:30 a.m. Dec. 23, .then reopens Christmas eve at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.