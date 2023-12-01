HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nothing spreads holiday cheer like Christmas displays and decorations. KHON2 met with a family that’s been doing it for decades and got safety tips from HFD for anyone planning to deck the halls this Christmas.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They twinkle, strobe, and fade in and out. Thousands of little bulbs a-glow, all carefully choreographed to music. The Christmas light display on Anapau Place has become a holiday tradition started by Keith Yoshida more than three decades ago.

“We’ve been decorating for gosh over 30 years when the kids were young,” Yoshida said.

Back then he said it was just a string of lights and it snowballed from there.

“Over the years as you keep adding. And we eventually ran out of space,” he explained.

But that didn’t stop him. In 2011 he started the synchronized light shows and in 2018, snow.

One of the biggest changes he said he’s made was switching his lights.

“We shifted from incandescent lights to LED lights,” he said. “The electricity use dropped tremendously and the lights don’t get hot.”

Even though it takes about a hundred hours, over a month to set up he said he wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“We realize we’re now doing this for the community,” Yoshida explained. “That’s what makes it worth it.”

Creating a display this big and elaborate takes a lot of planning. The Yoshida ohana said they spend a lot of time making sure that it’s done safely.

They’re especially careful when it rains.

“We’re very careful if it’s raining too hard. We actually shut things down. We turn everything off. We don’t wait for it to short and we also don’t overload our circuits,” Yoshida said.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Cris Bartalome, there are about 790 fires caused by decorations and another 160 Christmas tree fires annually in the U.S.

In Hawaii, Bartalome said they see a handful of fires each year linked to Christmas decorations and trees.

“They do happen and that’s why we got to be vigilant,” he explained. “Read the instructions. Use it as it was intended by the appropriate decorations for whatever use you’re going to use it. Turn lights off when you leave or go to bed.”

Bartalome added that you should make sure chords are not a trip hazard, don’t overload your circuit and check for cut or frayed wires, and if you use a real tree it’s important to keep it watered.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

To visit the Waikele Christmas Lights page, click here.

Fore tips for keeping fire safe, per HFD, click here.