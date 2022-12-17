A rhinoceros stalks their Christmas gift at the Honolulu Zoo Christmas with the Animals event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo said that the animals in their care were particularly good this year, earning themselves a gift-filled Christmas.

The animals received food, treats and toys inside wrapped packages that they ripped into to find their treats.

“Our staff and volunteer elves have been busy gathering the animals’ favorite items, wrapping presents, and building enrichment activities for this memorable event,” said Mary Benson, Executive Director of the Honolulu Zoo Society.

Zoo personnel said that the animals love to claw and bite open the packages.

“After two years of virtual events, we’re excited to welcome visitors back in person for this fun tradition,” added Benson.