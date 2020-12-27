Christmas 2020 welcomes new babies in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas Day 2020 welcomed new babies into the world in Hawaii.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Two Christmas babies were born at Hilo Medical Center.

Mom Tihani, dad Eisen, and Christmas baby Qrimsen were presented with the fully stocked gift bag from The Keaau Eagles by OB Nurse Manager Christina Ranan and OB Nurse Anna Golden Kaaua.

Qrimsen Ezekiel Oliveira was born Christmas morning at 3:24 am, weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces at 20.5 inches to the Oliveira family from Hawaiian Beaches. Baby Qrimsen was born at home in the bathroom, and then brought to the Hilo Medical Center. He has a 4-year-old sister Unique, and a 2-year-old sibiling named Quinston. Mom Tihani and dad Eisen are doing well.

Mom Ema and Noella were presented with the fully stocked gift bag from The Keaau Eagles by OB Nurse Manager Christina Ranan and OB Nurse Resident Chanti Demattos-Filkins. Dad Ulu Fale was a home with Noella’s two older sisters.

Noella Lesina Faafetaiiletuailanameafoaifuaelēmafa`amatalaina Noa-Vae was born Christmas afternoon at 3:58 pm, weighing 8 pounds 10 ounces at 22.5 inches. Baby Noella arrived a week early as she was due Jan. 2. Her name was going to be Ariella. Since was was born on Christmas day, her parents Ema and Ulu Fale of Hawaiian Paradise Park named her Noella. She has two older sisters: 6-year-old Isabella, and 2-year-old Gabriella.

The two families were given Christmas gift bags from The Keaau Eagles, which is a service organization.

Both families had obstetrician Dr. Nguyen Tran for their doctor.