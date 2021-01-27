Chopper starts the new year with a new family

Courtesy: Chopper’s adopter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chopper is a senior pitbull mix who is starting the new year with a new family.

When Chopper came to Hawaii Island Humane Society, he was positive for heart worm disease – a potentially deadly disease if left untreated.

Thanks to the generosity of compassionate animal lovers who donate to support Hawaii Island Humane Society’s mission, they were able to provide the treatment and care that Chopper needed.

During his time at the shelter, Chopper loved to spend his time playing with toys.

Hawaii Island Humane Society had some serious fun throwing a ”toy party” for Chopper – and those images caught the eye of a very special family on Oahu.

They fell in love with Chopper and adopted him over the weekend.

Hawaii Island Humane Society is proud to offer inter-island adoption options for interested adopters on neighbor islands.