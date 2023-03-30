HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chocolate makes the world go round, unless there’s a recall.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch announced that they have implemented a consumer warning for residents.

There is currently a “voluntary recall of various dark chocolate fruit and peanut bites on Maui and O‘ahu” according to the DOH.

The DOH said that Salento Organics of West Palm Beach, Florida is in the process of recalling its 4-ounce packages of the following products due to undeclared milk allergens:

Brand Product UPC Lot Best By Salento Organics Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites 8-60006-27410-0 0322-14 2/1/2024 0422-14 2/1/2024 Dark Chocolate Goldenberry

Bites 8-60006-27411-4 0322-12 2/1/2024 0422-12 2/1/2024 Dark Chocolate Mango Bites 8-60006-27412-2 0322-10 2/1/2024 0422-10 2/1/2024 0722-10 5/1/2024 1122-10 5/1/2024 >0123-10 1/1/2025 Dark Chocolate Banana Bites Dark Chocolate Banana Bites 8-60006-27414-6 8-60006-27414-6 0322-13 2/1/2024 0422-13 2/1/2024 0722-13 5/1/2024 1122-13 5/1/2024 Dark Chocolate Banana Bites 8-60006-27414-6 0123-13 1/1/2025 Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites 8-60006-27413-9 0322-11 2/1/2024 0422-11 2/1/2024 0722-11 5/1/2024 1122-11 5/1/2024 0123-11 1/1/2025 Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites 8-60006-27415-3 0322-15 2/1/2024 0422-15 2/1/2024 0722-15 5/1/2024 1122-15 5/1/2024 0123-15 1/1/2025 A chart shows the dark chocolates that are a part of the product recall for Salento Organics on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo/Salento Organics via Hawai’i Department of Health)

The DOH said that “people who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.”

