HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chocolate makes the world go round, unless there’s a recall.
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch announced that they have implemented a consumer warning for residents.
There is currently a “voluntary recall of various dark chocolate fruit and peanut bites on Maui and O‘ahu” according to the DOH.
The DOH said that Salento Organics of West Palm Beach, Florida is in the process of recalling its 4-ounce packages of the following products due to undeclared milk allergens:
|Brand
|Product
|UPC
|Lot
|Best By
|Salento Organics Salento Organics
|Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites
|8-60006-27410-0
|0322-14
|2/1/2024
|0422-14
|2/1/2024
|Dark Chocolate Goldenberry
Bites
|8-60006-27411-4
|0322-12
|2/1/2024
|0422-12
|2/1/2024
|Dark Chocolate Mango Bites
|8-60006-27412-2
|0322-10
|2/1/2024
|0422-10
|2/1/2024
|0722-10
|5/1/2024
|1122-10
|5/1/2024
|>0123-10
|1/1/2025
|Dark Chocolate Banana Bites Dark Chocolate Banana Bites
|8-60006-27414-6 8-60006-27414-6
|0322-13
|2/1/2024
|0422-13
|2/1/2024
|0722-13
|5/1/2024
|1122-13
|5/1/2024
|Dark Chocolate Banana Bites
|8-60006-27414-6
|0123-13
|1/1/2025
|Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites
|8-60006-27413-9
|0322-11
|2/1/2024
|0422-11
|2/1/2024
|0722-11
|5/1/2024
|1122-11
|5/1/2024
|0123-11
|1/1/2025
|Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites
|8-60006-27415-3
|0322-15
|2/1/2024
|0422-15
|2/1/2024
|0722-15
|5/1/2024
|1122-15
|5/1/2024
|0123-15
|1/1/2025
The DOH said that “people who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.”
Both regions have a long history of indigenous peoples using chocolate in both ceremonial events and food preparation. Today, chocolate is a sweet treat enjoyed globally.