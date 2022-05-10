HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chocolate tastings, chocolate sculptures, and everything chocolate! This is happening at the Big Island Chocolate festival on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

The festival took the past two years off during the pandemic, but it’s back this year at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott.

“It will be an experience in chocolate. And if you love chocolate, this was this is the gala to go to.” Farsheed Bonakdar

On Friday May 13, guest speakers will explain how chocolate is made and guest chefs will demonstrate the different ways chocolate can be handled in four different seminars.

The event wraps up on Saturday, May 14 with a fundraising gala. This gala will include a 4-course dinner incorporating chocolate and live music.

Bonakdar said the money raised from the gala and silent auction will go towards agriculture and culinary education; and over the past nine events, they have been able to raise $155,000 dollars.

When asked what the festival means to him, Farsheed Bonakdar said it is held to “help improve the quality of Hawaii grown, cacao and chocolate making because we’re the only place in North America that can do this.”

Click here for more information on the festival.