HONOLULU (KHON2) – After two years of not being able to put this on, the Chinatown Chinese New Year’s Celebration finally makes its return.

We are here this afternoon in the Chinatown Cultural Plaza where all the festivities will take place not just today, but tomorrow as well.

So, to find out more about this, we are here with the Event Chairperson, Leonard Kam.

Please tell us a little bit about what people can expect this year.

“Well, this year we are in full force with the celebration just like we did before,” says Kam.

“We are doing the lion dances and firecrackers in Chinatown to bless the businesses and organizations in Chinatown, and we are also having our festival in the Cultural Plaza for tonight and tomorrow all day with food booths, craft booths, and entertainment with lion dances and pole dances. We even have the long 150-foot dragon coming out as well. Tomorrow, we are actually closing Beretania Street between Maunakea and ‘A‘ala and having our block party there. Traditionally, it was on Maunakea Street so this year we are switching it up a little bit. Closing out Beretania as well as ‘A‘ala Park with a family fun zone, two entertainment stages, even a tent where families can enjoy the food and festivities.”

Awesome, that just sounds like it creates a great environment for family fun.

But I want to elaborate more on the fact that the last two years, we haven’t had the chance for this.

What impacts were there from the lack of this event and what does it feel like to finally have this return?

“So, there are a lot of cautious optimism going on here because everyone is excited about what is to come, but we are wondering how it is going to be,” says Kam.

“The last two years have been quite the challenge for a lot of our vendors. Some have actually retired, some have closed. So, even some of the ones who are returning, they’re having supply chain issues and in the past, it’s a big economic blow to hem because they rely on events like these to help them sustain their business. So, we are hopeful that we can help our vendors and also help our public that wants to come in and celebrate Chinese New Year have a great time here.”

And speaking of the new year, with the new year comes the year of the rabbit.

So, if you don’t mind me asking, what is the significance of the year of the rabbit?

“Everyone tells me it is a very auspicious year, even the feng shui masters have said that too,” says Kam.

“From what I understand, if you are born in the year of the rabbit, it’s a good year to get married as well. So, I don’t know, we see how it goes. There may be a lot of marriages coming up.”

Speaking of some of the traditions that take place during this time of year, what are some of those traditions?

“So, a lot of families will be cleaning their houses feverishly, decluttering,” says Kam.

“You want to have a fresh start for the new year, so make sure everything is clean and you don’t have any clutter in your life. And then everyone is planning the big parties with their families to celebrate with all the delicious foods. It’s really just about gathering the family together like a big family reunion.”

Again, this is the final return of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year celebration and festivities.

Today, it has already kicked off and taking place until 10 o’clock tonight.

And tomorrow, the whole day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

