Chinese New Year festivities begin for Year of the Rat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The good weather is perfect for those wanting to get an early start on the Chinese new year.

With Chinese New Year, the year of the rat, just a week away, the Chinese celebrations continue for tonight and tomorrow.

Chinatown festivities are underway.

Friday, January 17 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Chinatown Cultural Plaza

100 N Beretania Street

Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is sponsoring a Doggie Costume Contest on Saturday, January 18 to welcome the Year of the Rat. The event will be held at the center stage of the Chinatown Cultural Plaza at 10 a.m. All dogs are expected to dress in festive Chinese outfits to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Entrants need to be there by 9 a.m. To enter the contest, please call the Chinese Chamber of Commerce at 533-3181.

