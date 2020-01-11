Chinese New Year Celebration at SALT at Our Kaka’ako

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Year of the Rat comes alive at SALT at Our Kaka’ako, with a free community celebration, featuring a traditional lion dance to ring in the Chinese New Year.

The festivities also include a martial arts demonstration and more.

Accompanied by rhythmic drums and percussion, the Chinese lion will visit shops, restaurants and businesses at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

It will be fed donations in red envelopes, known as lai see (lucky money), believed to bring prosperity to the giver throughout the year.

Participating in this tradition can be fun for family members, both young and old, attending the Chinese New Year celebration.

While welcoming the Year of the Rat, guests can visit the many unique stores and restaurants that make SALT at Our Kaka’ako urban Honolulu’s most exciting gather place.

Parking is available in the SALT at Our Kaka’ako parking structure, accessible from Keawe Street.

SALT’s official Lyft drop-off/pickup location is on Coral Street.

Additional parking is also available at The Flats at Pu’unui.

For more information, go to www.saltatkakaako.com.