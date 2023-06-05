HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. has released video of what it calls an unsafe maneuver performed by the Chinese military in the Taiwan Strait.

A Chinese Navy ship cut across the path of an American destroyer, which forced the destroyer to slow down to avoid a collision.

The destroyer was conducting a “freedom of navigation transit” between Taiwan and mainland China, when the incident occurred.

This is the second time in one week that the Chinese have been “unnecessarily aggressive,” according to the U.S.