HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in the trauma hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 around 10:20 a.m., EMS responded to the incident and administered life-saving treatment to the 38-year-old man.

He received stab wounds to his torso and leg after an alleged altercation and is now in serious condition at the trauma hospital.

Due to the investigation, Honolulu Police have shut down River Street between North Pauahi Street and North Hotel Street.