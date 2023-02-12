HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu wants to remind drivers that travel on Chinatown and Downtown streets may experience some delays due to a sidewalk repair project.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13 and is projected to occur through Aug. 31. The hours will be Monday through Friday, excluding all observed state holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Officials said that drivers need to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers and to proceed with caution through the construction areas.

There will be no on-street parking during repair hours, and vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to Officials.

Expect delays and plan your travel times around these expected repairs to our infrastructure.

Officials said “DFM’s consultant, Construction Management & Engineering, LLC, will manage and coordinate the project including local traffic, access to businesses, deliveries, trash collection and emergency services.”