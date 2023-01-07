HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinese New Year celebrations are back in Chinatown, and folks are welcomed to celebrate the year of the rabbit next weekend beginning Friday, Jan. 13 at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

It is predicted to be a year of hope, peace and success. Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, President of Chinatown Business & Community Association, said “the rabbit symbolizes longevity, harmony and hope. So, it is really the right rabbit for this year.”

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Night in Chinatown Festival will take over the area from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re going to be actually taking over the whole block as well as in all the park. So, we’ll have food booths, food trucks, craft and arts booths, even dessert things, some ice cream, even shave ice, some Chinese delicacies as well. Lots of entertainment on two stages, one in the park and one on the street.” Said Leonard Kam, chinatown808 president.

Chinatown is busy with anticipation. Grandparents buying red envelopes, and people are getting their essential Chinese New Year goodies.

Eddie Flores, owner of L&L Hawaiian Barbeque, said “we are very excited because during Chinese New Year, the first place I go to is this little market grocery store… They have everything I need.”

“One of the things that I really treasure would be all these Chinese candies for Chinese New Year… Everything has a meaning to it. For example, the Chinese cake. I was told that the red little plum here means the grandfather and everything is stick together, and it got the family together as a group,” added Flores.

Another significant Chinese dish that people are buying ingredients for is called jai.

The president of Chinatown 808 said the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. will be a fun family event that you won’t want to miss!

“We’ll even have some dragons even though our long 150-foot dragon that will definitely be a crowd pleaser… We can see some other dancers and performances like martial arts performances along the way, too,” said Kam.