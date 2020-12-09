Chinatown electrical boxes to tell the story of resiliency

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinatown is looking a little different these days.

As part of the City’s ongoing improvement projects for Chinatown, the first city utility box has been painted by local artists to beautify the area and tell the story of Chinatown’s resiliency.

The projects theme is “Kīpuka,” a term used to describe a pocket of light breaking through the clouds, which the City says symbolizes hope and regrowth.

“Chinatown is such a special place in terms of telling the stories of Honolulu and its people,” said Honolulu Mayor Caldwell. “It formed the original town of Honolulu. It was where the first immigrants to Hawaii gathered after leaving the plantation. These stories continue to this day and the painting of these utility boxes in Chinatown in another way to tell these stories, while beautifying Chinatown and covering up unsightly graffiti.”

A total of 16 utility boxes in Chinatown will be painted by artists who “live, work and play” in Chinatown.

Many business owners in the area say its a step in the right direction.

“It’s just a little beakon that there’s still life here and this is where it happens. This is why we love Chinatown because its real and its raw,” said the project’s liason, Justin Nakasone.

In June, Mayor Caldwell announced a series of improvement projects in Chinatown, including daily power washing and disinfecting of sidewalks, daily monitoring of illegal trash dumping, installing LED lighting and fixtures near Kekaulike Mall, improved security around Kekaulike Street and the covering up of graffiti on the Dan Lui Building.

Ohia Lehua plants will be painted on the electrical boxes because they are one of the first plants to grow after lava flows, bringing life back to the area.