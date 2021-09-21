Chinatown draws hundreds of people hungry for mooncakes to celebrate Moon Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A celebration dating back thousands of years drew hundreds of people to Chinatown on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is the second-most important holiday in Chinese culture, after Chinese New Year.

The festival is held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese (Lunisolar) Calendar with a full moon at night.

It’s typically celebrated with lanterns of all sizes, as well as mooncakes, which are sweet pastries that come in a round shape to symbolize the togetherness of family. They come in different flavors, but the most common is salty egg yolks stuffed in paste made from lotus seeds or beans.