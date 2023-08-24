Construction continues on the Halewai‘olu Senior Residences in Chinatown. (Courtesy Michaels Development)

The Halewai‘olu Senior Residences are seen in this rendering, courtesy of Michaels Development. Construction continues on the Halewai‘olu Senior Residences in Chinatown. (Courtesy Michaels Development)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A senior community that is currently being built in downtown Honolulu’s Chinatown is accepting applications for its 155 units.

The affordable housing community, called Halewai‘olu Senior Residences, have rent starting at $1,248 for one bedroom units and $1,460 for two bedroom units. The company said some utility allowances will be provided.

Applicants must be 62 years of age and over to apply for the residences at 1331 River Street.

“Halewai‘olu Senior Residences will provide quality affordable rentals for our most vulnerable population – our kupuna,” said Sharon Har, Vice President of Michaels Development Hawaii. “We must continue to build quality affordable housing for Hawaii’s residents because our residents deserve no less.”

Amenities include a multipurpose room, a laundry room, computer room, community garden and walking track.

Residents are scheduled to start moving in in September.

For more information and to apply, call (808) 808-1331 or visit the Halewai‘olu Senior Residences website.