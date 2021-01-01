Children’s Discovery Center hosts balloon drop for keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some keiki have already rung in the new year.

The Children’s Discovery Center held its annual balloon drop at 12 p.m. on Dec. 31.

This year, to keep the kids apart and safe, the center hosted “mini-drops” with smaller groups at different parts of the kids museum. They also had arts and crafts, party hats and noise makers.

“It was important for us to host this popular event again this year and provide families with an opportunity to ring in the new year together” said Loretta Yajima, the Board Chair.

