Children, ohana of slain HPD officer speak out

Officer Tiffany Enriquez’s ohana shared the following statements to KHON2.

From her ex-husband John Enriquez:



“Tiffany was my best friend. We were high school sweethearts and she will always have my love. Tiffany was an amazing mother who always put her family and Christ first. She was a very proud and passionate Police Officer who would do anything to help anyone. She is simply amazing and our family will miss her.”

From her daughter Teiya, 22:



“My mother served and protected our country as an Air Force Veteran, she protected the great state of Hawaii as an HPD Police Officer. I love my mother and she will always be my idol. This truly hurts but I understand the sacrifices and choices that she has made. She will always be my hero.”

From her daughter Triniti, 11:



“I miss my mother so much she was always there for me, she died a hero and she will never be forgotten, rest in love mother.” ❤️

From her daughter Jazmyn, 17:

“First, thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers and condolences it means the world to know how much lives she has touched. I just want everyone to realize they should never take any moment for granted.

I wake up wishing I could say goodbye to her one more time and say I love you just once more. But I know she is with me everywhere I go watching over my family and me.

These officers bravely put on their uniforms every morning knowing the risk but are still willing to fight and put their life on the line for everyday people such as you and me.

My mom woke up this morning, put on her uniform, and doing what she does best she reported to a call that took her life. We know the risks every day of her walking out of the door but never would we have thought it would actually happen. She has touched so many lives and if she was here right now she wouldn’t be able to express the amount of thanks and love she has for everyone out there who are reaching out.

She was a very busy woman working almost seven days a week, but always made time for friends and especially family.

My mother has definitely left her legacy for this world and I’m proud to be her daughter and raised by such a strong and inspirational woman.

I also want to let the families and friends of Officer Kalama to know that the Enriquez family is with them every step of the way.

Let Hawaii and the rest of the nation not remember this day as a day of loss, but a day that God was blessed with two beautiful angels.

Much mahalos for your condolences and God Bless to everyone. Be safe and appreciate every single moment.”