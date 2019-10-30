Child rescued from Kalihiwai River

KAUAI (KHON2) – A two-year-old was pulled from waters off Kalihiwai River on Sunday.

According to a preliminary report, firefighters from the Hanalei fire station, lifeguards from the Ocean Safety Bureau’s Wanini Roving Patrol, and medics responded to a report of a two-year-old pulled from waters off Kalihiwai River shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

An off-duty firefighter and bystanders performed CPR on the child before rescuers arrived on the scene.

Rescuers took over advanced resuscitation efforts on the child, who was later transported to Kapiolani Hospital on Oahu in critical condition.