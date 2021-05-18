Child psychiatrist on back-to-school jitters: Enjoy summer, then get back to normal routine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s public schools will return to in-person learning this fall as a major step toward finding normalcy again.

The Department of Education’s announcement on Monday is what many parents and kids have been waiting for.

KHON spoke with the principal of Aikahi Elementary School who shared some of the experiences their students went through upon returning to in-person learning. By fourth quarter, all Aikahi Elementary students were welcomed back to campus.

“I think at first some of the kids were unsure, and they’re trying to make sense of what’s going to happen, how it’s going work,” said Principal Keoki Fraser. “But once they got past that, I think the excitement and happiness and the better engagement with their schoolwork just went through the roof.”

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Shaylin Chock believes schools and parents may have some expectations when kids physically go back.

“The expectation is going to be that you are performing at where you were the last time you were in school full time, but I do think being out of school for a year and having not as rigorous of the day, you know, we might need to ease and transition into that,” said Chock.

She suggests to look ahead and ride the excitement of a new school year.

“Realizing that this summer, not necessarily focusing on what did I miss or trying to catch up, but actually enjoying your summer and trying to have as normal of a summer that you can have,” she said.

It’s also important to go back to a routine when getting ready for school.

“I think we’ve been all out of this ‘get ready for school’ routine,” Chock said. “So I think in order for a nice transition back to the new school year, definitely returning to bed early, rising early, and getting ready and out the door.”

The new school year starts on August 3rd.