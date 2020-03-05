Child abduction case in California makes way to Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A child abduction case in Sonoma County, California, now has Hawaii ties.

The Maui Police Department says that the missing child, 9-year-old Santiago Stone and his mother, Autumn Stone, are confirmed to be on Maui.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department believes that the child was taken by his mother, who was recently served with a custody order that prohibits her from seeing her child.

If you know where they are, call 911 or Maui CrimeStoppers at 242-6966.