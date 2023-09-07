HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros is stepping down from her position after facing personal attacks, according to a statement by Gov. Josh Green.

The role of chief housing officer was created in January to increase focus on developing affordable housing policies.

In the governor’s statement, he said Medeiros has worked tirelessly to help address homelessness and build affordable homes in Hawaii. But despite her efforts, she’s faced a barrage of personal attacks in person and on social media.

The bullying tactics she was subjected to have no place in Hawaii and are absolutely contrary to our spirit of aloha.” Hawaii State Gov. Josh Green

Medeiros was the first person to be appointed to lead the Governor’s Housing Team.

A spokesperson for the governor said a replacement has not yet been made.