Chick-Fil-A opens at Ala Moana Center food court

HONOLULU (KHN2) — Chick-Fil-A will open a location at the Ala Moana Center Makai Market food court on Oahu.

The fast-food restaurant will be where Zbarro’s used to be next to the Lahaina Chicken Company.

Other Chick-Fil-A locations are planned for the old Burger King location Beretania Street on Oahu, one in Kapolei, and one at the Puunene Shopping Center on Maui.

The company plans to open three more restaurants in Hawaii in the next two years.