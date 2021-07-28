Chick-fil-A Maui breaks ground for first Hawaii location scheduled to open in 2022

Chick-fil-A hosted a private groundbreaking blessing ceremony for its first Hawai’i restaurant, Chick-fil-A Maui, in Kahului. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chik-fil-A held a groundbreaking blessing ceremony on Wednesday for its first Hawaii restaurant located in Kahului.

Chick-fil-A Maui is scheduled to open in early 2022 in the Pu’unene Shopping Center. The restaurant chain is also planning to open locations in Honolulu and Kapolei later next year.

“We are very excited to serve customers in Hawai’i with great food and remarkable service,” said Jackie Jags, spokesperson for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “The culture, people and customs make Hawai‘i so special, and we look forward to engaging with and supporting each new restaurant community, starting with our first restaurant in Maui.”

A rendering of Chick-fil-A Maui scheduled to open in Kahului next year. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

To celebrate the opening of each new restaurant, Chick-fil-A will support local communities by donating $25,000 to Feeding America — the funds will be distributed to local partners across the islands. In addition, the restaurants will donate surplus food to local shelters, soup kitchens and charities.

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said each new restaurant will create approximately 80 to 120 new jobs for their local communities. Besides competitive wages and flexible work hours, employees will get a chance to apply for scholarships to continue their education.

