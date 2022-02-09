Chick-fil-A looking for more investors, franchise owners in Hawaii

As 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Jan. 5, Chick-fil-A announced their first four locations in Hawaii will open between mid to late 2022. Now, they are looking for more investors and franchise owners.

Chick-fil-A will host an event for interested individuals at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We are excited about the opportunity to recruit more Operators for Chick-fil-A restaurants that will open over the next few years in Hawaii,” said John Bryant, senior principal team leader, franchisee recruitment at Chick-fil-A.

According to Chick-fil-A, interested business investors must pre-register before the event.

Individuals can pre-register only if they meet the following requirements, which is listed on their website:

You have not completed the official Expression of Interest

Have a personal interest in becoming a Chick-fil-A Franchisee

You are able to pay Chick-fil-A the initial $10,000 franchise fee with non-gifted, non-borrowed funds, non-retirement funds

You are prepared to devote yourself full-time in the day-to-day, hands-on operation of a franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant

You have at least five years of work experience

You have supervised or led at least five or more people in all of your work experience

You have not filed for bankruptcy or for general protection from your creditors

For more information go to Chick-fil-A’s website.

“We are looking for highly-motivated, hands-on individuals who thrive when they are leading a team, and who want to be a positive influence on the people and communities they serve,” Bryant said. “We see this as a business opportunity that often requires long hours and hard work, but it’s also exceedingly rewarding.”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The first Chick-fil-A will open in Kahului on Maui in mid-2022. Three other Chick-fil-A’s on Oahu will also open at the Ala Moana Center, Makiki on S Beretania Street and in Kapolei.