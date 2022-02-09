Chick-fil-A looking for more investors, franchise owners in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Jan. 5, Chick-fil-A announced their first four locations in Hawaii will open between mid to late 2022. Now, they are looking for more investors and franchise owners.
Chick-fil-A will host an event for interested individuals at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are excited about the opportunity to recruit more Operators for Chick-fil-A restaurants that will open over the next few years in Hawaii,” said John Bryant, senior principal team leader, franchisee recruitment at Chick-fil-A.
According to Chick-fil-A, interested business investors must pre-register before the event.
Individuals can pre-register only if they meet the following requirements, which is listed on their website:
- You have not completed the official Expression of Interest
- Have a personal interest in becoming a Chick-fil-A Franchisee
- You are able to pay Chick-fil-A the initial $10,000 franchise fee with non-gifted, non-borrowed funds, non-retirement funds
- You are prepared to devote yourself full-time in the day-to-day, hands-on operation of a franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant
- You have at least five years of work experience
- You have supervised or led at least five or more people in all of your work experience
- You have not filed for bankruptcy or for general protection from your creditors
For more information go to Chick-fil-A’s website.
The first Chick-fil-A will open in Kahului on Maui in mid-2022. Three other Chick-fil-A’s on Oahu will also open at the Ala Moana Center, Makiki on S Beretania Street and in Kapolei.