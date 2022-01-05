Chick-fil-A announces first 4 locations opening in Hawaii

A rendering of Chick-fil-A Maui scheduled to open in Kahului in 2022. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular restaurant chain with more than 2,000 restaurants on the mainland has announced the first locations to serve in Hawaii.

Chick-fil-A previously said it will employ about 80 to 120 people in the islands. A groundbreaking blessing ceremony for the first Hawaii location was held in Kahului in July 2021.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Maui (100 Ho’okele Street, Kahului), slated to open in mid-2022

Ala Moana Center (1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu), slated to open in late 2022

Makiki (1050 S Beretania Street, Honolulu), slated to open in late 2022

Kapolei Parkway & Kualaka`i (NWC Kualaka`i Pkwy & Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei), slated to open in late 2022/early 2023

Chick-fil-A said to celebrate the opening of each restaurant, it will support local communities by donating $25,000 to Feeding America — the funds will be distributed to local partners across the islands. In addition, the restaurants will donate surplus food to local shelters, soup kitchens and charities.