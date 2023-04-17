HONOLULU (KHON2) — With May Day, Mother’s Day and graduation coming up it will be a busy season for lei stands, these are my favorite spots to get a lei on Oahu.

There are so many spots on Oahu to get a lei however, the experience, service and variety at these places are why they are my favorite.

In no particular order, my go-to spots are Gladys’ Lei Stand, Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shop, and Lin’s Lei Shop.

Gladys’ Lei Stand

Gladys’ lei spot is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. There are also multiple lei stands next to this spot with a small parking lot attached. The stands said they are ready for this big season coming up, but the flower supply is minimal, so they suggest ordering ahead of time.

Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shop

Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shop is located in Chinatown at 1034 Maunakea Street. The employees are very sweet and remember familiar faces very well.

The operations and staff controller of Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shop Nicholas Lee, said they are trying to get family and part-time workers to help with this upcoming holiday season to fulfill the high demand in such a short period of time.

The shop is guaranteeing orchid lei, single and double strands as well as double carnation lei in many different colors for high school graduations. They also have haku, bouquets and supply flowers for big events such as a funeral or weddings.

Lin’s Lei Shop

Right across the street from Cindy’s Lei & Flower Shop in Chinatown is Lin’s Lei Shop open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Lin’s Lei Shop is quick to help you pick out just what you need with a variety of lei in their front fridge. I also love that they are a family-run business who said it is fun and sometimes hard to work together as a family.

All of the lei shops have a variety of colored lei with some that smell amazing, but it is the employee’s kindness that makes these three spots special!