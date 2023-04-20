HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is known for its nice weather allowing residents and guests to choose from a variety of outdoor activities, one of them being hiking. With hundreds of beautiful hikes in Hawaii, these are my favorite on Oahu.

What to know before hiking?

There are different hiking levels and Hawaii has hiking trails for all skill levels. Hikers can find out what skill level each hike has by searching the name on apps such as AllTrails, TrailLink, or Hiking Project.

Always be safe before going out on a hike by telling someone where you are, reading the signs marked on the trail, and do research on the area before heading out. Click here for more hiking tips from the Hawaii Fire Department and Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Favorite hikes on Oahu in no particular order:

Aiea Loop trail

Ehukai Pillbox Hike

Lanikai pillbox

Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail

Aiea Loop trail is my favorite hike that is shaded with no crazy inclines. It is located at Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area which is open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

I went with my grandma who was able to complete the hike with me. The hike in total is a little less than five miles and is rated easy to moderate by the state.

There are benches along the hike to rest. There is also a nice view of the H3 freeway from high above and the city line with ocean.

Ehukai Pillbox Hike is located on the north shore of Oahu. This hike takes about one and a half hours to complete in total with the distance being 2.3 miles start to finish.

This hike is considered moderately challenging on AllTrails, to which I would agree. It is partly shaded with a nice view of the north shoreline once you reach the pillbox.

Lanikai pillbox is my favorite to catch the sunrise and I would say it is a great way to start off the day. I have done this hike several times with my family.

The Lanikai pillbox hike can be difficult to park at since it is in a residential area, so be prepared to walk a little way to the beginning of the hike.

This short one-mile hike, start to finish, does have steep inclines and is considered moderately challenging on AllTrails.

Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail is located in a gated community, Waialae Iki. This hike requires hikers to get a pass by the gate guard and passes are limited.

The trail is a little less than five miles, start to finish with the first half being shaded and the second half in the sun, with stairs until you reach the top. The top of this hike has amazing views of both the windward side and leeward side of the island.

This hike is typically a muddy hike and I suggest wearing some good hiking shoes that you wouldn’t mind getting dirty.