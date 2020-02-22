An iconic tree from Japan was planted today in Manoa. This is part of the City’s ongoing effort to determine the best variety of cherry blossom trees to thrive in the islands. The particular type of tree planted today at Manoa Valley district park originated in the Kochi prefecture of Japan. Efforts to bring cherry blossoms to Hawaii started in 2012. Since then, there have been plantings in Wahiawa and Waimea on Hawaii Island.
- Ramping up virus quarantine may stretch islands’ capacity
- Tourism officials discuss economic impact of coronavirus in Hawaii
- 9th Island Forecast — February 21st
- Cherry blossom tree from Japan planted in Manoa
- Ala Moana Park improvements given green light