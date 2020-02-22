Cherry blossom tree from Japan planted in Manoa

Hawaii still has no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but the number of people in voluntary isolation is rising. Always Investigating asks: Will Hawaii be able to handle it if there's a virus outbreak or more people require official quarantine?

A total of 56 people are in isolation – up 20 since yesterday -- all because they recently traveled to China. Of those, 51 are on Oahu, 4 on the Big Island, and 1 is on Maui. No one has been tested for the virus, not even the one person in official quarantine at Pearl Harbor through Monday.