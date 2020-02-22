Cherry blossom tree from Japan planted in Manoa

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

An iconic tree from Japan was planted today in Manoa. This is part of the City’s ongoing effort to determine the best variety of cherry blossom trees to thrive in the islands. The particular type of tree planted today at Manoa Valley district park originated in the Kochi prefecture of Japan. Efforts to bring cherry blossoms to Hawaii started in 2012. Since then, there have been plantings in Wahiawa and Waimea on Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story