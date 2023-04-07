HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Cherry Blossom Cabaret (CBC) is one of Honolulu’s premiere entertainment groups.

When COVID struck the islands, these entertainers lost their ability to entertain and make money.

On April 6, CBC announced that they are returning to Doris Duke Theatre in a theatrical showcase called Bloom: A Floral Fête.

The event showcases flower-themed aerial, cabaret, drag, burlesque and belly dance performances from myriad talented local performers.

The new cabaret experience is an immersive adventure for the eyes. Hosted by the Honolulu Museum of Art’s newly renovated Doris Duke Theatre, Bloom: A Floral Fête is a large-scale production showcase.

According to CBC, Bloom: A Floral Fête was inspired by the museum’s current visually stunning flower-themed exhibit, “Awakening” by Rebecca Louise Lawson.

Included in this spectacular event will be a local tribal fusion belly dance group known as Shakti Dance Movement.

Aerial artists from Volary Aerial Burlesque along with special guest performers will entertain and delight in this gorgeous tribute to Hawaiʻi’s flora.

“This will be our most luxurious production to date,” said director and producer Violetta Beretta.

Beretta went to say that “the museum has generously opened up its beautiful courtyards for our pre-show experience that features flower-themed aerial entertainment, live music and more to set the mood for our extravagant collaboration that celebrates the flowers of Hawaiʻi and beyond.”

Bloom: A Floral Fête is set to take place on May 5 and 6 at the Doris Duke Theatre.

There will be a pre-show flower-themed cocktail reception beginning at 6 p.m. The show is set to take off at 7 p.m.

During the cocktail reception, attendees will be able to interact with roving floral maidens and a charming flower-bearded harpist.

Also, during the reception, attendees will be enamored by Volary Aerial Burlesque, who will perform on a unique apparatus especially designed for Bloom: A Floral Fête.

Burlesque performer and director and producer for Cherry Blossom Cabaret Violetta Baretta poses with flowers in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Cherry Blossom Cabaret)

Local tribal fusion belly dance group Shakti Dance Movement poses for a photo in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Cherry Blossom Cabaret)

Volary Aerial Burlesque poses for a photo in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Cherry Blossom Cabaret)

A photo shows the event poster for Bloom: A Floral Fête taking place April 5-6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Cherry Blossom Cabaret)

Once the show begins, attendees will be visually showered with sexy flower-centric cabaret, burlesque, belly dance and drag performances.

Emcees for the event are world-renowned performer, Hunter Down and local, premiere, drag icon Tita Tisling.