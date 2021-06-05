Chefs curate farm plots for Maui restaurants in Chef’s Corner program

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Five chefs participating in the Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival attended the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for a new project called Chef’s Corner earlier this week.

Each chef gets a quarter-acre farm lot to say what they want grown on it.

When the harvest is ready, they will get first choice to buy what is grown in their own farm lot.

Farming will be done by Mahi Pono.

The first five HFWF chefs with restaurants on Maui to have farm plots at Mahi Pono's Chefs' Corner include

Corner include



Roy Yamaguchi – HFWF co-founder and co-chair (Roy’s Kā’anapali, Humble Market Kitchin)

Beverly Ganon (Hali’imaile General Store, Gannon’s Restaurant and Celebrations Catering)

Chris Kajioka (Waicoco)

Scott McGill (T S Restaurants – Duke’s, Hula Grill, Kimo’s and Leilani’s)

Lee Anne Wong (Papa’aina)

“Our collaboration with HFWF on the Chefs’ Corner project is a new and innovative way to close the farm-to-table gap even further while helping to promote food sustainability in Hawai’i,” said Shan Tsutsui, chief operating officer of Mahi Pono. “This project gives these celebrated chefs an opportunity to select what produce is grown on their respective plots, therefore empowering them to create menus and dishes efficiently and creatively with locally-sourced ingredients that are grown right here on Maui.”

Whatever the chefs do not buy, the rest will be sold under Mahi Pono’s Maui Harvest label.