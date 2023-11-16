HONOLULU (KHON2) — A leader in Hawaii’s culinary scene is now joining the Kapiolani Community College.

Chef Roy Yamaguchi has been selected to be the next executive director at the schools Culinary Institute of the Pacific.

Yamaguchi has worked in the restaurant industry for more than four-decades and has managed more than 40 restaurants around the world. He brings forth the knowledge of a chef, found and owner.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to education by founding and sponsoring scholarship programs and fundraising campaigns that have supported countless students at high schools and colleges here and abroad,” said Kapiʻolani CC Chancellor Misaki Takabayashi.

As an executive director, Yamaguchi takes on the role of leading the CIP program including overseeing the credit and non-credit programs, culinary research, food innovation, internships and apprenticeships.

And to top of all off, Yamaguchi brings more than his culinary expertise to the table, according to UH Yamaguchi will donate his entire salary to the UH Foundation to fund scholarships for culinary students.

Yamaguchi’s start date is Tuesday, Jan. 2.