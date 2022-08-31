HONOLULU (KHON2) – Consumption of snacks continues to rise as we enter a post-pandemic world. Every state has its favorite snack they enjoy and according to one study Hawaii residents love Cheetos.

Wise Voter, a digital platform that conducts different surveys, came out with their list of best snacks by state. In 2022 snacking has grown by 13% compared to last year.

They report most people like both sweet and salty snacks with 41% indulging in two snacks a day and 24% of people enjoying three snacks a day.

Overall Doritos was named America’s favorite snack by being the favorite snack to eat in 23 states.

Hawaii’s top 5 snacks:

Cheetos Doritos M&M’s Chex Mix Skittles

Cheetos was the most popular snack along the west coast and pacific, Doritos dominated the South and Midwest and M&M’s topped the list in the Northeast.

To read the full study on favorite snacks by state head to Wise Voter’s website.