Cheese Nips recalled in some Hawaii stores

You may want to check your pantry for Cheese Nips.

The company behind the crackers is voluntarily recalling some boxes because they may have plastic pieces in them.

Officials say, small yellow pieces from a dough scraper were incorporated into the production process and some of the affected crackers and were distributed nationwide.

Hawaii Department of Health officials say some of those boxes were sold at local retailers.

The affected crackers have a best when used by date of May 18th to 20th of next year.

Consumers who have the product are advised to discard it.