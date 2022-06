HONOLULU (KHON2) — In celebration of Father’s Day, Zippy’s said they created the perfect cake for dads.

The restaurant revealed a picture of the cake on their social media pages.

When looking at the cake its design looks similar to the Heineken beer can but the can’s label says “Cheehooneken.”

Zippy’s said the cake is available for walk-in orders at their Oahu locations. But don’t wait too long because it’s only available while supplies last.