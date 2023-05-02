HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FDA warned that General Mills issued a voluntary national recall of all purpose flour due to the potential presence of salmonella infantis.

Five and ten pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour and two and five pound bags of Gold Medal bleached all purpose flour are part of the recall.

The bags have a “better-if-used by” date of March 27 and 28, 2024.

The package UPC for the five pound unbleached bags is 000-16000-19610, the ten pound unbleached bags UPC is 000-16000-19580, the two pound bleached bags UPC is 000-16000-10710 and the five pound bleached bag UPC is 000-16000-10610.

All other bags of Gold Medal flour are unaffected.

Any bags that are part of this recall should be thrown away.

The Hawaii DOH said the following in a news release:

“Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands, and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any residents concerned about an illness should contact a physician.”

Consumers should call General Mills Consumer Relations at (800) 230-8103.